Drills turning at Turnagain mine project

By Shane Lasley
miningnewsnorth.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiga Metals Corp. July 5 announced the start of a 2021 field program focused on upgrading the resource and collecting other data needed for a prefeasibility study for its Turnagain nickel-cobalt project in Northern British Columbia. "This work program is designed to collect all necessary exploration, geotechnical and other data...

