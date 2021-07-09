Cancel
Technology

Multiple Intel Core i7-10700 and i9-10900K units among thousands of processors seized by Hong Kong Customs from CPU smugglers

By Daniel R Deakin
notebookcheck.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears the Intel Core i7-10700 and Intel Core i9-10900K are much-wanted chips as multiple units were found in batches seized by the Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department recently. Three different incidents, as reported by PC Gamer, have lately come to light with all of them involving attempts at smuggling CPUs across Chinese border control points.

