Multiple Intel Core i7-10700 and i9-10900K units among thousands of processors seized by Hong Kong Customs from CPU smugglers

The smuggling of Intel Core processors is not a new thing; there has always been an underground trade of all computer components. However with the current state of the market it may have gotten worse, as evidenced by a story from China that The Register spotted. A truck driver was caught smuggling 256 Intel Core i7-10700 and Core i9-10900K processors, a rather appropriate number of processors to be carrying and probably easier than 512 of them. What makes this interesting is not so much the number of processors as it is how they were carried.