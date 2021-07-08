Huawei nova 8i launched with Mate 30 series looks and a Snapdragon 662 SoC

Jul. 9—Qualcomm has launched an exclusive smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders in collaboration with Asus. Called "Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders" (no surprises there!), this smartphone is designed specially for the members of Qualcomm's loyalty program called Snapdragon Insiders. Snapdragon Insiders was launched in March this year, you can sign up for the program for free and download some wallpapers, or you can fork out some hard cash and get this smartphone too. But you will get what you pay for, this smartphone comes with some top specs including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 512GB of onboard storage, a 144Hz AMOLED display, and more. It also comes with stock Android 11 and is preloaded with some of the major tech developed by Qualcomm. And that's not all, the smartphone comes bundled with a pair of true wireless stereo earbuds.