Grant County defeats South Berkeley after thunderstorm delays game

MARTINSBURG — Grant County’s Junior League team emerged victorious on Wednesday evening, with a 9-4 victory over South Berkeley to secure a spot in the state tournament. The game, held at Oatesdale Park in Martinsburg, began at 7 p.m, but South Berkeley’s pitcher, Wyatt McClintock, was barely able to throw the first pitch before a passing thunderstorm caused the game to be put on hiatus until later in the night.