The Bravos were looking for a win after falling to the Golden Giants earlier in the week. The team welcomed the Baldwin City Blues to Hiawatha on Thursday, July 1. The game started slow for both teams, but the Bravos finally got on the board in the fourth inning with two runs scored. The Blues answered in the top of the fifth scoring two runs as well, but Sabetha came back and added another two runs to their score. Both teams went back and forth scoring until Sabetha finally came out on top after 10 innings of play, by a score of 7-6.