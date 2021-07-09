Devin Booker, Suns Withstand Giannis' 42 Points to Take 2-0 NBA Finals Lead
The Phoenix Suns are two wins away from their first-ever championship after defeating the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. Phoenix put on an offensive clinic, making 20-of-40 three-pointers and dishing 26 assists. Six players made at least two three-pointers, with the team's leading scorer, Devin Booker, hitting seven from beyond the arc en route to 31 points.bleacherreport.com
