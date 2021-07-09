Zaila Avant-garde Wins 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee; 1st African American Champ

Eighth-grader Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday, becoming the first African American champion in the competition's history. One year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of the annual tournament and two years after eight contestants were named co-champions, the native of Louisiana correctly spelled the word "Murraya"—a type of tree—to claim this year's title and the $50,000 prize that comes with it.