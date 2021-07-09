Cancel
Lafayette, LA

The Big Sing Choir welcomes singers at First Baptist Lafayette on July 25

By KATC NEWS
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 11 days ago
"The Big Sing: A Hymn Festival" is coming to First Baptist Lafayette July 25.

Participants will enjoy singing the great hymns of the church led by a mass choir of area residents.

No prior preparation is needed to participate in the choir; the program is free and ecumenical in nature, with members of all Christian groups invited to attend.

The conductor of the choir, Benjamin Harlan, told KATC, "We hope we have a church of people of all different denominations and backgrounds here for one and that's to sing."

Harlan is inviting churches within driving distance of Lafayette to send "a few or a bunch" of singers to participate in the rehearsal at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, and then lead the festival which begins at 6:00 p.m. that evening.

Hymns such as "All Hail the Power of Jesus' Name," "A Mighty Fortress Is Our God," and "It Is Well With My Soul" are among the musical styles included in the program.

A brass ensemble and organ will accompany the mass choir.

Harlan will send a PDF of the music to be performed to participants if they want to get a head start.

Harlan says he is "in awe of the dynamic hymn arrangements for the program" and compares it to "John Williams meeting the hymnal."

He says they are some of the "most stirring things you will ever hear."

For more information about The Big Sing you can contact Luther Burney at First Baptist Lafayette.
