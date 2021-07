BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A unique animal adoption event is taking place in the mountains this weekend. Asheville Humane Society is hosting the 2nd Annual Pig-apalooza Adoption Event on July 10 and July 11 at the offsite barnyard location (55 Clover Lane, Black Mountain) of Asheville Humane Society. From 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. the animal rescue will showcase over 30 pigs and piglets looking for families and farms of their very own. Asheville Humane says they hope to get all animals adopted out on Saturday, but if not, they'll be back out on Sunday.