Friendships are falling apart on GUHH. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Briana takes her friendships very seriously. This is one of the reasons why she didn’t hold back her feelings about Sam and Egypt’s relationship. Briana was convinced Sam was just using Egypt. And she teamed up with Tee Tee to try to convince Egypt to end things. However, Egypt stood firm on her feelings for Sam. She began to resent that her cousin and friend were trying to get her to walk away from the romance. So she distanced herself from Tee Tee. Plus, she assaulted Briana while filming the show.