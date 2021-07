The NYS Office of Mental Health (OMH) and SUNY Upstate Medical University today announced an expansion of services for children who have a developmental disability as well as behavioral health needs. Under the expansion, SUNY Upstate will develop a specialized inpatient unit for children who are dually-diagnosed and will expand the current child and adolescent inpatient bed capacity at OMH’s Hutchings Psychiatric Center. The new specialized dual diagnosis unit will serve children and youth from 12 to 17 years old who are at risk of being separated from their families. SUNY Upstate’s new program will allow for the total capacity to increase from 23 to 29 beds.