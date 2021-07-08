Cancel
The Latest: Cases of Lambda COVID-19 variant found in Canada

By The Associated Press
newsitem.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA — Canada’s chief public health officer says there are cases of the latest COVID-19 variant of interest in the country, but it’s too early to know how widespread it is or what impact it could have. Dr. Theresa Tam said Thursday 11 cases of the Lambda variant that was...

