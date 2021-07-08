Omstec Ltd.

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOMSTEC TECHNOLOGY is the official partner and distributor of Biosec Group palm vein recognition and identification products and solutions in the UK. What is palm vein recognition? Palm vein recognition is a biometric authentication method based on the unique patterns of veins in the palms of people’s hands. Palm vein recognition systems, like many other biometric technologies, capture an image of a target, acquire and process image data and compare it to a stored record for that individual.

