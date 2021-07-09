Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
newsitem.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used COVID-19...

