Summer reading program available at library every Wednesday
SHAMOKIN — A summer reading program for children in kindergarten through sixth grade kicked off Wednesday at Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library, 210 E. Independence St. “Tails and Tales” is the theme of this summer’s program that is held every Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Aug. 11. Library director Ben Shemory said the theme celebrates animals throughout the world as well as tales and adventures found in books.www.newsitem.com
Comments / 0