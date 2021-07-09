Cheap Flights to New York City | Hidden Costs of JFK, EWR and LGA

Do you know all the best ways to book cheap flights to New York City? Or which airport might cost you an additional $60 in taxi fees? How about which airline is very cheap but is almost never included in the typical online search boxes? Before you book your cheap flight to New York City, make sure to understand our different airports and transportation options, such as taxis, NYC Limos and shuttle vans. Flights to New York City may not be that cheap if you get surprised by the hidden costs after you arrive.