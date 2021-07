The jailing of South Africa’s former president, Jacob Zuma, in July triggered protests that devolved into the worst violence -- at least 215 people dead during days of rampant looting and arson -- the country has seen since the end of apartheid in 1994. The upheaval wasn’t just about politics, though. It also was driven by persistent and deep inequalities that have been exacerbated by the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, and has spurred the government to devise new plans to fight poverty.