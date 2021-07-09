AAA encouraging drivers to tread lightly when traveling in downpours

(WFSB) - With Tropical Storm Elsa headed our way, AAA is offering some helpful advice for drivers. “Violent storms can pop up quickly, limiting visibility and creating conditions that could put everyone on the roads at risk. With forecasters warning of heavy rain over the next several hours, AAA is strongly urging motorists to stay at home until the threat has passed. Or, if you must be on the roads, adjust driving behaviors for the wet weather and avoid driving during downpours altogether," Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford, says.