Meet Zaila Avant-garde, 2021 Spelling Bee champion and basketball world record holder

By Jacob Camenker
Sporting News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZaila Avant-garde has dreams of being a WNBA champion someday. For now, she'll settle for a spelling bee title. The 14-year-old from Louisiana won the 2021 Scripps Spelling Bee on Thursday night. She earned the victory by correctly spelling Murraya, which is defined as "a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees" and is more commonly known as orange jasmine or orange jessamine.

