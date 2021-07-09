Meet Zaila Avant-garde, 2021 Spelling Bee champion and basketball world record holder
Zaila Avant-garde has dreams of being a WNBA champion someday. For now, she'll settle for a spelling bee title. The 14-year-old from Louisiana won the 2021 Scripps Spelling Bee on Thursday night. She earned the victory by correctly spelling Murraya, which is defined as "a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees" and is more commonly known as orange jasmine or orange jessamine.www.sportingnews.com
Comments / 0