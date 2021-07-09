Meet Zaila Avant-garde, 2021 Spelling Bee champion and basketball world record holder

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles are ready for the Olympics! The Olympic gymnasts showed off their Team USA leotards after heading to Tokyo, Japan, to get ready to compete. Biles and Chiles are taking over Tokyo! Simone Biles, 24, and Jordan Chiles, 20, showed off their red, white, and blue Team USA leotards in a cute new photo shared by Simone. The Olympic gymnasts throw up the peace sign in their picture. The photo was shared by NBC’s official Twitter page for the Olympics with the caption, “#BilesNChiles take Tokyo.”