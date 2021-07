There are many different ways to celebrate the Fourth of July. Most people get together with friends and family. They grill some food outside. They watch fireworks. Maybe you go out on the lake if you have boat. One way or another, it's all about enjoying the holiday and celebrating whatever it is about the United States that you love most. It's different for everybody. It's very different for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mark Zuckerberg. One of them wrote about how the life he's had could not have happened anyplace else. The other did...something very different.