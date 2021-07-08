Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Watch: Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin dunk their way onto FIBA's 'Top 5 plays'

By Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star
bluemountaineagle.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEye-catching dunks by Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin put the Arizona players onto FIBA's Top 5 plays list for the U19 World Cup's round of 16. Mathurin made No. 3 when he stuffed in an alley-oop feed from Creighton-bound point guard Ryan Nembhard in Canada's 86-56 win over Puerto Rico on Wednesday, while Tubelis threw down another one of his powerful left-handed slams for the No. 2 spot during Lithuania's 96-53 win over Iran.

www.bluemountaineagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dawson Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiba#Canada#Dunks#Creighton#Nike#Ryan Nembhard Bennedict#Fiba#Espn Plus#Ua
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rockets plot bold trade plan centered on Cade Cunningham

In a top-heavy NBA Draft class, the Houston Rockets are considered extremely fortunate to own the second overall pick. But at a time when many still consider this year’s already-loaded pool as the Cade Cunningham draft, there’s no stopping the Rockets from aiming at the crown jewel of 2021’s batch of prospects.
NBA247Sports

WATCH: Cam Johnson soars for booming dunk

The Phoenix Suns needed a boost in the third quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and Cam Johnson did his best to give them one. Johnson saw an open lane to the rim and made the Milwaukee Bucks pay. With his team trailing, 69-56, in the third quarter,...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Teams Tar Heels have to beat for five-star guard

Hubert Davis and the UNC Basketball program would love to add at least one more player to their 2022 class, one in which they got off to a great start for. With three prospects committed, including five-star center Jalen Washington, Davis would love to land another five-star prospect and boost the class even more. The Tar Heels have a few different offers out to five-star prospects and among them is guard Jaden Bradley.
Basketballchatsports.com

Bennedict Mathurin’s 31 points lead Canada to bronze medal at FIBA U19 World Cup; Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo end tournament strong

Bennedict Mathurin saved his best for last at the FIBA U19 World Cup, scoring 31 points to lead Canada to a 101-92 victory over Serbia in the bronze medal match. Tied after three quarters, Canada entrusted Mathurin down the stretch and he delivered. The Montreal native 14 points in the fourth quarter, his athleticism too much for the Serbs.
NBASports Illustrated

NBA Mock Draft: Latest Projections for All 60 Picks

There are only nine days until the draft, believe it or not. And with the NBA fully locked in on offseason preparation, and informed speculation becoming more factual by the day, it’s a good time to take a closer look at how draft night is shaping up. While the projected No. 1 pick—Cade Cunningham—remains the same, a lot has changed over the past month as players crisscrossed the country for workouts after the combine.
Basketballnorthwestgeorgianews.com

USA defeats Canada 92-86 in U19 World Cup despite 19 points from Bennedict Mathurin

Jul. 10—USA held off a late rally from Canada and Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin, winning 92-86 in a FIBA U19 World Cup semifinal game on Saturday in Riga, Latvia. Mathurin had 19 points on 7-for-17 shooting and five rebounds, hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers over 32 minutes played and helped Canada try to rally back from a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter. But Mathurin fouled out with 45 seconds left, after hitting a 3 that cut USA's lead to 90-81 seven seconds earlier.
NBA247Sports

WATCH: UNC Commit Seth Trimble Soars for Posterizing Put-Back Dunk

On Tuesday, four-star North Carolina commitment Seth Trimble showed off his impressive leaping ability with a massive put-back dunk in the opening game of Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League Peach Jam. Though Trimble's team, Phenom University, dropped their matchup with UPLAY Canada 85-76, the class of 2022 point guard played...
NBAchatsports.com

Raptors: Draft expert claims Scottie Barnes is a better fit than Jalen Suggs

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 22: Scottie Barnes #4 of the Florida State Seminoles (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors ended up securing the No. 4 selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, meaning that they are widely expected to select either USC center Evan Mobley, Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs, or G League star Jalen Green. Still, the Raptors may not have totally shut the door on Florida State standout Scottie Barnes.
BasketballABQJournal

U.S. tops Weir’s Canadian team in FIBA U19 basketball semis

A 17-0 fourth-quarter run was the difference in an otherwise tightly contested 92-86 win for Team USA over a Paul Weir-coached Canadian junior national team on Saturday in the semifinals of the FIBA U19 World Cup in Riga, Latvia. Up 71-68 early in the fourth quarter, the Americans were sparked...
Arkansas State247Sports

Omier doubles up in FIBA play

The Norchad Omier double-double parade continued. The Arkansas State sophomore wrapped up international competition with Nicaragua last night against Chile with 18 points and 18 rebounds in a 82-63 Chile win. Omier’s Nicaragua team finished 1-2 in the tourney. Chile and Paraguay advance to the next phase of FIBA World Cup 2023.
NBADaily Press

Region/state roundup: FIBA denies Elizabeth Williams a chance to play in Olympics

WNBA player and former Princess Anne High star Elizabeth Williams has been notified by FIBA that her petition to play for Nigeria in the upcoming Olympics has been denied. Two sources told the Associated Press that Williams — whose parents both grew up in Nigeria — played for the U.S. for too long. The Nigerian Federation has already filed an appeal to FIBA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy