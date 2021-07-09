Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Chanel Haynes-Shwartz of Trinitee 5:7 Plays Tina Turner in the Musical On The West In The UK

By Cheryl Jackson
praisedc.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hit production of TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will re-open at the Aldwych Theatre on 28 July 2021 following over a year of shutdown across the West End in the UK. Gospel sensation Chanel Haynes-Shwartz of Trin-i-tee 5:7 plays the role of Tina Turner. Since a teenager, her biggest musical inspiration has been Tina Turner. In an interview with the founder of the now defunct, GospoCentric Records, Vickie Mack Lataillade, Chanel shared how she would manifest playing the role of Tina Turner. She auditioned for the Broadway musical and didn’t get the part. So, when she heard of the London auditions, she made preparations to audition there. Now she is a part of the major ensemble cast, hand picked by the legendary, Tina Turner.

praisedc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Quincy Jones
Person
Donald Lawrence
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Billie Holiday
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#West End#Musical Theatre#Gospocentric Records#Internationalcast#Emerson S Bar#Tina The Musical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MusicSan Francisco Chronicle

Listen: A Tina Turner classic spruced up, plus a posthumous release from trumpet great Roy Hargrove

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Rodrigo Amarante, “Drama” (Polyvinyl) You might already know Rodrigo Amarante, a native of Rio de Janeiro, as the voice behind “Tuyo,” the theme song to Netflix’s popular show about the Colombian drug trade, “Narcos.” The singer-songwriter gained fame in Brazil with the cultish alternative rock band Los Hermanos and then seeped deeper into the American indie scene playing with bohemian polyglot Devendra Banhart as well as Little Joy, a band he co-founded with Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti. On his sophomore solo release, Amarante’s singular talents have rarely sounded more gorgeous. Tracks like the orchestral and atmospheric “Sky Beneath,” the true Tropicália of “Maré” and the samba instrumentals of “Eu Com Você” show the scope of his multilingual artistry.
TV & Videosdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Mauricio Martínez returns live to Feinstein’s/54 Below

This Wednesday, July 21, Mauricio Martínez makes his live return to Feinstein’s/54 Below with a brand-new show, Mauricio Martínez: Back on 54th Street. The NYC-based Mexican-born International Emmy winner (for the NBC Universo TV show El Vato) and star of Broadway’s On Your Feet! (reprising his role as Emilio Estefan in the musical’s subsequent national tour) was most recently seen in the Paper Mill Playhouse production of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber prior to the pandemic closure of live performance venues.
Musicwcn247.com

Today in Entertainment History

On July 18, 1953, Elvis Presley recorded “My Happiness” as a gift for his mother. It was his first recording. In 1960, Hank Ballard and the Midnighters released “The Twist.” The song didn’t take off until Chubby Checker covered it later that year. In 1966, singer Bobby Fuller of the...
MusicAlternative Press

15 music videos that contributed to the uniqueness of the ‘80s

The 1980s were the big bang of music videos—a cosmic explosion of creativity, technology and straight-up weirdness. With the launch of MTV in 1981, some artists used the visual art form to sell sex, youth and anything eye-catching, while others used it to visually define themselves within the music business.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Coco & Ice-T Fans Are Amazed At How Much Their Daughter Chanel, 5, Looks Like Rapper Dad

Coco posted an adorable photo with her little girl, who bares a striking resemblance to her ‘Law & Order’ star dad. It’s very clear where Coco Austin, 42, and Ice-T‘s, 63, five-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole gets her genes from! Coco included her daughter in a Sunday July 18 Instagram post, showing off some shredded leggings, and fans quickly pointed out just how much the couple’s daughter looks like the “Colors” rapper, whose real name is Tracey Marrow.
Musicsportswar.com

Not as long as Bob Dylan's Never Ending Tour :-)

My daughter would like to see Elton John in his final tour. Tickets are -- Late 80s Hokie 07/19/2021 1:39PM. I've held tickets for me and the wife since the tour was cancelled... -- Naelbis 07/19/2021 2:25PM. Ask @PhotoHokieNC for free backstage passes since he is now in the biz...
Musicleecountycourier.net

Zito resurrects classic blues rock guitar

I started listening to Mike Zito about 2010 or 2011 when he was playing guitar for the cool blues and blues rock supergroup, Royal Southern Brotherhood. I followed him when he started his solo effort The Wheel (2012). That was one of my go-to road CDs. In 2014, Mike and...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Grammy Winner Mervyn Warren On Working With The Whitney Houston & Mary J. Blige Doc

Music mogul Mervyn Warren opened up EXCLUSIVELY about working with the likes of the late Whitney, Celine and more while chatting about the new Mary J. Blige documentary!. Film composer and music mogul Mervyn Warren, 57, has more than earned his five Grammy awards after working with some of the industry’s biggest stars like the late Whitney Houston and Celine Dion, 53. “Producing Whitney was a phenomenal experience,” Mervyn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while discussing his work on the new Mary J. Blige’s My Life documentary on Amazon Prime.
Brooklyn, NYbklyner.com

Live Music Pics 7/9 - 7/15

With all the rain in the forecast, and the preponderance of outdoor shows in the city, PLEASE do not forget to contact the venues (or check their social media) to make sure that the event is not canceled due to inclement weather. Also: Please remember to check with individual venues about their vaccination requirements and proof for attendees, and whether RSVPs are required to buy tickets at the door. (I’ve now been burned by this on a couple of occasions)
Alabama StateJamBase

Blind Boys Of Alabama Guest With Warren Haynes At Peach Music Festival

Gov’t Mule guitarist Warren Haynes was joined by Blind Boys of Alabama for “Soulshine” at The Peach Music Festival on Sunday. The famed singing group backed Haynes on “Soulshine” to close out his Fourth Of July set at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania before both Warren and Blind Boys Of Alabama sat-in with The String Cheese Incident at different points of SCI’s festival-ending performance.
Entertainmentwamc.org

Roundtable Music 7/13

New York Stage And Film Presents "Mexodus" By Brian Quijada And Nygel D. Robinson. “Mexodus” is a new musical work by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson inspired by the estimated 4,000-10,000 enslaved people in the Southern part of the United States who found new lives in Mexico instead moving to the northern United States.
New Haven, CTliveforlivemusic.com

‘Daze Between’ Blowout At Westville Music Bowl To Feature Warren Haynes, Grace Potter, Lettuce Plays JGB, More

The Rex Foundation has announced a very special Daze Between blowout set to take place on Sunday, August 8th at New Haven, CT’s Westville Music Bowl. The multi-band performance comes as part of The Rex Foundation’s annual Daze Between series, a nationwide celebration of Jerry Garcia through art, music, and service between August 1st, the date of his birth in 1942, and August 9th, the date of his death in 1995.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

At Ravinia, Cynthia Erivo’s Blazing Star Power and Rachel Barton Pine’s Last-Minute Prowess

It was quite a weekend at the Ravinia Festival where I caught two of three programs featuring the ever-bravura Chicago Symphony Orchestra led by Marin Alsop. Each concert came with a guest artist. Cynthia Erivo, the sublime singer/actress/songwriter was the festival’s headliner at Sunday evening’s Gala Benefit. On Friday evening it was Rachel Barton Pine, the virtuoso violinist who filled in for the indisposed Midori with just a few hours of advance notice, and who aced Prokofiev’s fiendishly difficult “Violin Concerto No. 1.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy