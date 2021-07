This week we talk with artist and singer, Kudisan Kai. The trained opera singer blurred labels when she discovered her alternative rock voice and has since moved freely between opera and legendary rock stages across the country. She has worked with artists and producers such as Don Was, Roger Waters, Mary J. Blige, Sting, Beck, Elton John, and Chaka Khan. We’ll discusses the various choices and serendipitous events that have shaped her eclectic career as well as her new book, Memoirs Of A Back Up Diva.