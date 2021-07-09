Cancel
Kelsea Ballerini: Acoustic Performance of "hole in the bottle” | CMT Campfire Sessions

Kentucky New Era
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelsea Bellerini just made our #CMTCampfireSessions dreams come true with this fun version of “hole in the bottle.” 🎶🍷. Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at https://bit.ly/3qyOeOf. #KelseaBallerini #CMT. SUBSCRIBE now for more CMT: https://bit.ly/2EUv0Nc. For updates on all things country, follow...

www.kentuckynewera.com

