Chapel Hill, NC

Marquette's Dawson Garcia transferring to North Carolina

By Associated Press
NBC Sports
 11 days ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Dawson Garcia, who led Marquette in scoring and rebounding as a freshman last season, has indicated on social media he is transferring to North Carolina. Garcia released an Instagram post that showed him in a North Carolina uniform. He included the message, "Chapel Hill! Let's Rock! (hash)committed."

