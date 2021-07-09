Tennant says she fainted after apartment complex AC goes out for a month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Hot temperatures are leading to health concerns for residents of a Colorado Springs apartment complex.

Kay Bobo, 80, says she fainted before going to the hospital because of heat and dehydration two weeks ago. She says her unit at the Broadmoor Park Terrace Apartment Homes has reached up to 90 degrees.

"When my daughter came over I had already taken off my clothes. I was so hot and I was laying on the floor," Bobo says.

Despite their repeated complaints, she says she and other seniors in the building have suffered through weeks without working a.c.

"The a.c. has been off for 6 weeks," Bobo says.

Bobo lives on the fifth floor of the building. She has a pacemaker and a defibrillator, and she's fed up with being uncomfortable at home.

"Right now I've got four fans going and I'm not cool."

With temperatures rising again this week, her son-in-law decided he'd had enough. He didn't want to make another trip to the hospital. He moved Bobo into his home Thursday to try and give her some relief.

Before the move, she said she's frequently complained to the leasing office about the situation.

"I told them, they didn't pay any attention to me," Bobo says.

The building is owned by Weidner Apartment Homes, based out of Washington State, with a regional office in Colorado.

KRDO reached out to the apartment complex Thursday and a woman at the front desk answered the phone. She claims the a.c. has been off for at least a month as they wait for a replacement part.

She believed the problem would be addressed Thursday, but referred KRDO to the Weidner District Manager to clarify. As of Thursday night, calls to the District Manager went unreturned.

Other tenants agreed with Bobo, saying the lack of air conditioning has been a struggle.

"Yesterday it was 86 [degrees] in my apartment," another resident told KRDO.

While the a.c. continues to stay off, Bobo is spending the night at her family's house, hoping this gets fixed for her and her neighbors soon. The biggest question she has is why a solution hasn't happened already.

