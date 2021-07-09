Former Tusculum pitcher excited to make Olympic debut

It's been a long journey for Brandon Dickson to make his Olympic debut, but that's nothing new for the former Tusculum pitcher. Dickson spent the 2006 season pitching at Tusculum before signing a free agent contract with the Saint Louis Cardinals organization. After climbing through the minor leagues, Dickson made his MLB debut for the Cardinals on July 2, 2011. He also saw limited action with the Cardinals in 2012 before being released.