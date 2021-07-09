FORECAST: Elsa brings a flooding threat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today turned out to be a pretty decent Monday. So far we’ve seen sun and clouds with temperatures rising into the upper 80s! With enough moisture and cloud cover sticking around, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out completely along a stationary boundary. Those counties towards the south and east have a greater chance of seeing isolated showers. This will continue to drift southward as the evening goes on where heavy rainfall is possible but no severe weather is anticipated. Overnight skies will start to clear under a surface ridge resulting in temperatures by tomorrow morning dropping into the mid to upper 60s. Winds will stay light out of the northeast at 5 to 10mph.