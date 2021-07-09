Cancel
Environment

FORECAST: Elsa brings a flooding threat

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Bruce DePrest says Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to reach Connecticut tomorrow. Here's his Thursday night forecast.

Connecticut State
#Extreme Weather
