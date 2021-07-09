COLLEGE BASEBALL: Grand return; Cross shows another flair for the dramatic, hits grand slam for Team USA in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. – Gavin Cross got a hero’s welcome in his return to Bristol on Thursday and he made sure this homecoming was a smashing success. Cross crushed a grand slam in the top of the fifth inning to highlight a contest at DeVault Stadium featuring Team USA’s National Collegiate Baseball Squad. The Stars posted a 5-4 victory over the Stripes in what was the sixth of 14 games this summer for a collection of college baseball’s elite talent.heraldcourier.com
