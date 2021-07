Bitcoin and Ethereum have been trending downward since May. It's more than just FUD keeping the top coins in a rut. As recently as April, Bitcoin was at a new all-time-high around $63,000. Then, over the course of a few days in mid-May, the crypto market collapsed. The price of Bitcoin shed around $20,000. Ethereum lost nearly half its value, plummeting from an all-time high of $4,356 to just over $2,100. And the global crypto market capitalization halved from $2.5 trillion to $1.2 trillion.