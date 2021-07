Authorities are looking for a Big Island man who went missing from the Hawai´i Ocean View Estates (HOVE) Subdivision. Hawaiʻi County Police have issued a public missing persons report for 40-year-old Travis “Pono” Aukai, of Ka‘u, who was last seen leaving his residence in HOVE during the morning hours of Thursday, July 8, 2021. He has not been seen since.