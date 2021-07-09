Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Telfar's Shopping Bag To Drop in a Taro Purple Hue

Hypebae
 11 days ago

Telfar is set to launch another summer-ready colorway for its popular Shopping Bag. Meet "Lavender," a pastel purple hue reminiscent of taro milk tea. If you're one to gravitate towards color, this is the perfect accessory that will give your fit that extra edge. It's also the ideal shade for those who prefer a more subtle style or those who are just starting to experiment with different shades in their wardrobe other than black or white. Scroll through the gallery above to take a closer look at the design arriving in the usual small, medium and large sizes.

