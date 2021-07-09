Kosas Updates Hyaluronic Acid-Infused Lip Gloss in Neutral Shades

Fake tan is a bit of a divisive topic. You either can't get enough of the stuff or you're utterly terrified. For many years, I fell into the latter camp - namely due to one-too-many *awful* experiences that left me streaky and resemblant of a Wotsit. It happens to the best of us. Then I discovered Tan-Luxe's Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum and the game completely changed. I say "discovered"... I wasn't out to find a self-tanner I could actually work with... I just spend a lot of my time on Instagram, and every influencer/beauty ed/skincare sleuth around seemed to be recommending this stuff. How could I possibly pass up the chance of getting glow, hydration and tan from one bottle?