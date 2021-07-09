Cancel
Kosas Updates Hyaluronic Acid-Infused Lip Gloss in Neutral Shades

Hypebae
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKosas is set to expand its popular Wet Lip Oil Gloss collection with three new shades of the makeup product. Arriving in “Unbuttoned,” “Unhooked” and “Unzipped,” the trio of neutral-colored glosses imparts light-reflecting sheen and a cushiony, plumping effect. Boasting a vegan formula, the glosses are infused with active skincare ingredients including hyaluronic acid for hydration and peptides for plumping.

