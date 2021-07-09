Cancel
Worcester County, MD

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 23:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maryland Beaches TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Ocean City * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, especially if soils are saturated. Some roadway signs will sustain damage. - A few roads will be impassable from debris. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Flooding from heavy rainfall may prompt evacuations and rescues - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen, with swift currents, and overspill their banks. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures and/or weaken foundations. Some areas may experience areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures are expected. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - A few tornadoes are expected. As a result, execution of emergency plans could be hindered in affected areas. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Roofs peeled off some buildings. A few chimneys toppled and mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned. Large tree tops and branches snapped off, with some trees knocked over. A few vehicles blown off roads. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://ready.gov/hurricanes - mema.maryland.gov - weather.gov/akq

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

