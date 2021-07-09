Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Corson by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 21:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Corson The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Corson County in north central South Dakota * Until 1030 PM MDT. * At 944 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Thunder Hawk, or 13 miles east of Lemmon, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Corson County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
