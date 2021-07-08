Record crowds come out to celebrate Independence Day

A sense of normalcy returned to Pinedale's 2021 Independence Day celebration. Residents and visitors filled up nearly every corner of American Legion Park to enjoy food, live music and good company. The Town of Pinedale hosted its annual Fourth of July picnic at the festivities as well. Town staff estimated serving 800 boxed lunches, almost double the amount from last year. Following the picnic, the Pinedale Fine Arts Council hosted a triple-bill concert to open the 2021 Soundcheck Summer Music Series. Kari DeWitt, PFAC's executive director, said the organization counted 1,200 people at the show – a record turnout for the outdoor music series.