Podcast: Breaking Down Notre Dame’s Offense with Jamie Uyeyama and We Have a Killer New Intro
Well, folks, we can officially call ourselves the Single High Podcast. Yes, that is All-American Kyle Hamilton who introducing our podcast. That is partly why there was a long gap in between pods this week – we had to give Greg some time to regain his composure to be able to talk without screaming. This week we were also lucky enough to be joined by Irish Sports Daily’s Jamie Uyeyama who shared a ton of great insights with us.www.uhnd.com
