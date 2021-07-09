Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Podcast: Breaking Down Notre Dame’s Offense with Jamie Uyeyama and We Have a Killer New Intro

By Frank Vitovitch
uhnd.com
 11 days ago

Well, folks, we can officially call ourselves the Single High Podcast. Yes, that is All-American Kyle Hamilton who introducing our podcast. That is partly why there was a long gap in between pods this week – we had to give Greg some time to regain his composure to be able to talk without screaming. This week we were also lucky enough to be joined by Irish Sports Daily’s Jamie Uyeyama who shared a ton of great insights with us.

www.uhnd.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Kyle Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Intro#Notre Dame#American Football#The Single High Podcast#All American#Irish Sports Daily#The Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Google
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsAthlonSports.com

College Football's Coaches on the Hot Seat for 2021

After an unusual 2020, normalcy will return for college football’s 2021 season. Despite concerns over revenue throughout the abbreviated '20 campaign, the coaching carousel was still active with 17 changes. But with things back to normal, the carousel could be even more noisy this fall. As usual, plenty of coaches are feeling pressure for the '21 season. USC's Clay Helton takes the top spot, but Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente and Texas Tech's Matt Wells aren't far behind. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is also under pressure to get the program pointed in the right direction after a 2-4 record last season.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame 2021 Football Roster

* - Walk-on NOTRE DAME COACHING STAFF. Defensive Line Coach/Recruiting Coordinator - Mike Elston. As freshman numbers are provided we will update the roster. Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.
Hilton Head Island, SCWJCL

Hilton Head's Jaylen Sneed commits to Notre Dame

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Jaylen Sneed didn't need any luck when it came to picking the Irish. The Hilton Head High School linebacker verbally committed to Notre Dame Monday night. The 6-2, 215-pound linebacker picked Notre Dame over the likes of Oregon, Tennessee and Oklahoma. He had offers from...
Middlesex County, NJScarlet Nation

Notre Dame's Top 25 Most Important Players, No. 16: Cam Hart

Throughout July, BlueandGold.com will feature a countdown of the 25 most pivotal figures counted on to help lead Notre Dame back to the College Football Playoff in 2021. This is not necessarily about who is the best player or the top pro prospect. It’s more along the lines of individuals that need to either emerge, remain a centerpiece or significantly elevate their production to help Irish reach that goal.
Notre Dame, INndinsider.com

Notre Dame football hires Dre Brown to aid offensive recruiting

When Dre Brown tweeted a photo of himself earlier this month at an Irish pub in Pensacola, Fla., surrounded by Notre Dame football memorabilia, the former Illinois running back covertly revealed his next move. Brown, who worked on the Tennessee football support staff as recruiting coordinator since February, has been...
Notre Dame, INslapthesign.com

Notre Dame football: Isaiah Foskey to have Myjai Sanders-like production

Last year, Notre Dame football defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman got plenty of production out of Myjai Sanders, and Isaiah Foskey could be next. Before taking over as the defensive coordinator for the Notre Dame football program, Marcus Freeman turned the Cincinnati Bearcats defense into one of the best in the country. Utilizing mostly three-star talent, Freeman led the Bearcats to a 9-1 record this past season, becoming one of the more coveted assistant coaches in America.
College Sportsfootballscoop.com

Sources: Notre Dame lures Vols' staffer, former Illini running back to offensive staff

Notre Dame is bolstering its recruiting department, augmenting its offensive staff – and striking a blow to the University of Tennessee's staff all in the process. Multiple sources on Wednesday told FootballScoop that the Fighting Irish are adding Dre Brown, a former University of Illinois running back and most recently the Volunteers' Director of Recruiting, in an offensive analyst/recruiting-centric role within the Notre Dame football program.
Ohio State247Sports

Watch: Murphy on Mark Rogers TV breaking down Ohio State's 2021 offense

One thing that has stayed consistent in recent years for Ohio State football is the strength of the team's offense. Since Ryan Day came to the program in 2017, first as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before taking over head coaching duties from Urban Meyer following the 2018 season, the Buckeyes have been top seven in the country in total offense and top 11 in scoring offense each season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy