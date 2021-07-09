Cancel
Flights carrying returning New Zealanders from Sydney called off - NZ minister

WELLINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - Flights carrying New Zealanders returning home from Australia’s New South Wales region that were scheduled to start on Saturday have been called off after the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney worsened, a New Zealand minister said.

“Clearly there is an escalating risk in New South Wales,” New Zealand’s COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at a news conference on Friday. New Zealand has suspended quarantine-free travel with New South Wales.

Australian authorities pleaded on Friday with Sydney residents to stay at home, warning a three-week lockdown may be extended as they struggle to control the COVID-19 outbreak, with the city reporting its the biggest rise in local cases for the year. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

