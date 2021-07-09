Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xinjiang

By Humeyra Pamuk
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

(Adds details, Chinese embassy in Washington not immediately commenting)

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is set as early as Friday to add more than 10 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang, two sources told Reuters.

The U.S. Commerce Department action will follow its announcement last month adding five other companies and other Chinese entities to the blacklist over allegations of forced labor in the far western region of China.

The additions to Commerce Department’s Entity List are part of the Biden administration’s efforts to hold China accountable for human rights violations, the sources said.

China dismisses accusations of genocide and forced labor in Xinjiang and says its policies are necessary to stamp out separatists and religious extremists who plotted attacks and stirred up tension between mostly Muslim ethnic Uyghurs and Han, China’s largest ethnic group.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the sources said the department plans to add 14 Chinese companies to the Entity List over reported abuses in Xinjiang.

The identities of the companies being added were not immediately known. Some companies from other countries are also set to be added to the department’s blacklist as soon as Friday.

The White House declined to comment, while the Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The latest action shows President Joe Biden aims to press China over what the administration says are worsening human rights abuses against the Uyghur population in Xinjiang.

Generally, entity-listed companies are required to apply for licenses from the Commerce Department and face tough scrutiny when they seek permission to receive items from U.S. suppliers.

Last month, the Commerce Department said it was adding the five Chinese entities “for accepting or utilizing forced labor in the implementation of the People’s Republic of China’s campaign of repression against Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.”

The department said the action in June targeted the ability of the five entities, including Chinese-based solar panel material firm Hoshine Silicon Industry Co, “to access commodities, software, and technology ... and is part of a U.S. Government-wide effort to take strong action against China’s ongoing campaign of repression against Muslim minority groups” in Xinjiang.

This is not the first time the U.S. government has targeted Chinese firms linked to allegations of high-tech surveillance activity in Xinjiang.

In 2019, the Trump administration added some of China’s top artificial intelligence startups to its economic blacklist over its treatment of Muslim minorities.

The Commerce Department under Trump targeted 20 Chinese public security bureaus and eight companies including video surveillance firm Hikvision, as well as leaders in facial recognition technology SenseTime Group Ltd and Megvii Technology Ltd.

The Commerce Department said in 2019 the entities were implicated in “high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups.”

UN experts and rights groups estimate more than a million people, most of them Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in a vast system of camps in Xinjiang. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and David Shepardson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Robert Birsel)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

147K+
Followers
178K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xinjiang#Un#Chinese Government#Blacklist#Commerce Department#Muslim#Uyghurs#Han#The White House#The Commerce Department#Hikvision#Sensetime Group Ltd#Megvii Technology Ltd#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

Blacklists, Trade and More U.S.-China Flashpoints

An incumbent superpower and a rising one are finding coexistence increasingly difficult. Jockeying for position in a changing world, the U.S. and China are facing off on all sorts of issues: economic, military and political. “The period that was broadly described as engagement has come to an end,” U.S. President Joe Biden’s top Asia adviser declared. Now, “the dominant paradigm is going to be competition.” Here’s a rundown of flashpoints, some with significant consequences and others that for now are mostly symbolic.
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

U.S. to Sanction Chinese Officials and Warn Companies Over Hong Kong -Sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is preparing to impose sanctions on Friday on a number of Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, and warn international businesses operating there about deteriorating conditions, two people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters. The sources said the financial sanctions...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Forbes

Why U.S. Investors In Chinese Companies Need To Consider The Human Rights Risks

U.S. investors continue to bet on the Chinese technology sector despite escalating U.S.-China tensions, which are driven in part by China’s poor human rights record. In the last decade, Chinese tech firms have raised more than $76 billion through the U.S. capital markets. In 2014, Alibaba alone raised more than $25 billion, the largest initial public offering in history. Already this year, U.S. investment firms have earned $460 million in underwriting revenue from deals involving Chinese companies. The benefits of investing in Chinese companies are obvious.
Foreign Policyomahanews.net

U.S. targets human rights abuses as Chinese firms added to blacklist

SHANGHAI, China: China's Ministry of Commerce rejected the addition of 23 Chinese businesses to a U.S. economic blacklist over issues including alleged human rights abuses and military ties, terming it an "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese companies. Stating that blacklisting companies was a "serious breach of international economic and trade rules",...
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

U.S. launches fresh salvo over Chinese repression in Xinjiang

China’s communist government remains engaged in genocide and “horrific” human rights abuses against Muslim Uyghurs and other minorities in western China, the State Department said on Tuesday. The abuses are outlined in an updated warning to businesses that purchasing Chinese-made goods or services from Xinjiang derived from forced labor or...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China criticises removal of more Chinese stocks from U.S. index

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday it resolutely opposed what it said was the United States’ tendency to politicise economic issues, after a major U.S. shares index removed more Chinese stocks following an executive order by the Biden administration. As China’s capital markets continue to reopen, the fact that...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

Chinese Foreign Minister crticises US, its allies

Beijing [China], July 4 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has criticised the United States and some of its allies for their "outdated Cold War mentality", saying that dreaming the old dream of Cold War hegemony will not help win a promising future, let alone building a better world. "Dreaming...
U.S. PoliticsMetro International

U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Canada in...
Foreign PolicyNewsweek

Republicans Warn Against Digital Currency at 2022 Beijing Olympics, Citing Spying Concerns

A group of Republican lawmakers wants American athletes to be barred from using China's new digital currency during the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. Senators Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming sent a letter to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USCOP) on Monday urging them to forbid U.S. competitors from using digital yuan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy