NBA

Sources: COVID protocols sideline Miles Bridges, PJ Washington at Team USA Select camp

By Roderick Boone
All Hornets
All Hornets
 11 days ago
Miles Bridges and PJ Washington will no longer be among those scrimmaging against the USA Basketball national team.

Per sources, the two Charlotte Hornets forwards and members of Team USA Select are being held out of training camp due to COVID protocols. The duo were a part of the collection of 17 players who were tabbed to practice daily with the Olympic team this week in Las Vegas. Sessions began Tuesday and conclude Friday.

It's a tough blow for the Hornets' two young pieces. Fully participating in the camp would've provided them with a unique opportunity to work on some things early in the offseason, also allowing them to pick the brains of a few of the league's best. The competition alone could've been extremely beneficial.

This isn't the first time Bridges has been caught up in COVID protocols. He sat out six games toward the tail end of the season in May due to the NBA's health and safety protocols and his presence was sorely missed. The Hornets went 2-4 without one of the guys who's considered as the team's heart and soul and stumbled down the stretch, losing their grip on the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference before ultimately finishing 10th and losing to ninth-seeded Indiana in the play-in tournament.

ESPN first reported the status of Bridges and Washington.

Charlotte, NC
All Hornets is a FanNation channel covering the Charlotte Hornets

 https://www.si.com/nba/hornets
