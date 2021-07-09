UNT graduate Sebastian Munoz tied for lead in John Deere Classic

Buy Now North Texas graduate Munoz follows his shot from the 11th tee last year in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, S.C. Munoz is tied for first after the first round of this week's John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill. Gerry Broome

Former North Texas golfer Sebastian Munoz is tied for the lead after the opening round of the John Deere Classic.

Munoz shot an 8-under-par 63 at on Thursday TPC Deere Run. Chesson Hadley also shot a 63.

Munoz closed his round with five straight birdies.

"I just go blank, to be honest," Munoz said. "It's funny because when I make a lot of birdies, I usually play a little more safe and pick my spots. I have like 10-, 12-footers and they start to drop. That's what I did today. And that's where we're at."

Munoz has three top-10 finishes so far this season and tied for third in the Charles Schwab Challenge. He is ranked No. 67 in the Fedex Cup standings.

Munoz graduated from UNT in 2015 and turned pro the same season.