Brian Harman putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

PGA Tour
 15 days ago

In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Brian Harman lands his 206-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 2nd hole. Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.

