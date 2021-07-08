Tom Mills Braswell Jr.

Tom Mills “Tim” Braswell, Jr. was born in 1945, in Thomasville, Georgia, to Tom Mills Braswell and Kathleen Harlow Braswell. He died on July 5, 2021, at his home in Monticello, Fla. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Helen Bentley Braswell, as well as his sons Keith H. Braswell and wife Michelle of Tallahassee, and W. Jason Braswell and wife Ashley of Hahira, Georgia. Grandchildren include McKenzie G. Hov and Jayce M. Braswell of Tallahassee, and Addison C. Braswell and Bentley L. Braswell of Hahira, Georgia.