Conway scores 1st MLS goal, Atlanta ties Nashville 2-2

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jackson Conway scored his first MLS goal six minutes after entering as a second-half substitute and Atlanta United tied Nashville 2-2 on Thursday night.

Atlanta (2-3-7) had its winless run extended to seven games — setting a club record. Nashville (4-1-7) is unbeaten in its last 10 games at home, including winning four of the last six games at Nissan Stadium.

Anton Walkes headed in Jake Mulraney’s free kick in the sixth minute to give Atlanta United a 1-0 lead. Eight minutes later, Jalil Anibaba tied it by heading home Hany Mukhtar’s corner kick.

Mukhtar gave Nashville a 2-1 lead in the 49th minute on a penalty kick, following Erick Torres’ handball in the box. Ten minutes later, Conway tied it by heading in a corner kick.

Mulraney was given a red card in the 74th minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

