Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

10-man Union rallies to tie Red Bulls 1-1

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TN4YR_0arg7hkF00

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Sergio Santos headed in a goal in the 85th minute and the 10-man Philadelphia Union tied the New York Red Bulls 1-1 on Thursday night.

Philadelphia (5-3-5) has lost just once in its last 10 games — with five wins. New York (5-5-2) is 6-1-1 in its last eight home matches.

Philadelphia goalkeeper Matthew Freese received a straight red card in the 57th minute for grabbing hold of Wikelman Carmona in a goal-scoring position. Backup goalkeeper Joe Bendik dove the wrong way on Patryk Klimala’s penalty kick as New York took a 1-0 lead in the 60th.

Santos headed Olivier Mbaizo’s lofted pass off the post and in to tie it.

The start of the game was delayed 30 minutes because of lightning in the area.

ATLANTA UNITED 2, NASHVILLE 2, TIE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jackson Conway scored his first MLS goal six minutes after entering as a second-half substitute and Atlanta United tied Nashville.

Anton Walkes also scored for Atlanta (2-3-7). Jalil Anibaba and Hany Mukhtar countered for Nashville (4-1-7).

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
280K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackson Conway
Person
Joe Bendik
Person
Patryk Klimala
Person
Hany Mukhtar
Person
Jalil Anibaba
Person
Olivier Mbaizo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Red Bulls#Atlanta United#10 Man Union#Harrison#Ap#Philadelphia Union#Atlanta United 2#Nashville 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
Hartford, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Athletic salvage tie with Red Bulls II

HARTFORD — Hartford Athletic’s 2-2 tie with USL Championship Atlantic Division foe New York Red Bulls II may not have been the result head coach Harry Watling wanted. But the team did answer an important question Saturday night at Dillon Stadium: it can still generate offense despite missing some important pieces on that side of the ball.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

10-man Crew rally for draw with FC Cincinnati

Lucas Zelarayan scored, then set up the first MLS goal by Miguel Berry in the 77th minute as the 10-man Columbus Crew rallied to tie host FC Cincinnati 2-2 on Friday. The Crew (4-3-5, 17 points) were down 2-0 within the first 24 minutes and lost defender Harrison Afful to a red card in the 42nd minute before mounting a comeback.
MLSchatsports.com

Red Bulls Tactical Sips: Philadelphia Union

Welcome to Tactical Sips, a semi-regular pre-match post featuring taurine-spiked breakdowns of the upcoming game. The New York Red Bulls took down Orlando City SC, 2-1. Cristian Cásseres and Fábio scored goals. Carlos Coronel stopped a penalty. It was a whole thing down in Florida, a possible season-defining result that showed glimpses of what this team can be when firing on all cylinders. While still in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference, a potential upswing could erase any fears of a slogging rebuild.
MLSbrotherlygame.com

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union resume rivalry with Red Bulls

Philadelphia Union aim to bounce back from Saturday’s 1-0 loss away to Nashville SC when they visit the New York Red Bulls on Thursday night. Union Head Coach Jim Curtin spoke to the media to preview the rivalry match. The Red Bulls have won six of their last seven home...
MLSphillysportsnetwork.com

Is the Union’s match at New York Red Bulls a must-win?

The Union has dropped seven points from their last possible 12. That’s one win, two draws, and one loss since coming back from the international break. This Thursday, Philly travels to New York Red Bulls. The Union sits in third place in the east. If they want to stay continue to push for the top, then they will need to get more from matches they should win. Is this Union match at New York Red Bulls a must-win?
CyclingRideApart

Red Bull KTM Rider Matthias Walkner Wins 2021 Silk Way Rally

The 2021 Silk Way Rally didn’t exactly go according to plan. Two days into the ten-day event, COVID-19 and bubonic plague outbreaks in Mongolia forced rally organizers to restrict the 2021 route to the Russian stages. Reduced to five legs, the second round of the 2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship repeated previously contested sections on the final two days of competition.
MLSBirmingham Star

Union look to snap Red Bulls' home win streak

Despite a 1-0 setback to Nashville SC in their most recent game, the Philadelphia Union remain one of the hottest teams in Major League Soccer. The loss snapped an eight-game unbeaten streak for the Union. Philadelphia will look to rebound when it travels to face the archrival New York Red...
MLSAllentown Morning Call

Sergio Santos leaves it late as Union share spoils with Red Bulls

Sergio Santos struck five minutes from time to salvage a point for the 10-man Philadelphia Union on Thursday in a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Area. Coming off a 1-0 loss to Nashville SC last week, the Union have lost just once in their last 10 games -- with five wins. New York is 6-1-1 in its last eight home matches.
MLSchatsports.com

Massimo Ferrin goal leads 10-man D.C. United past Alianza FC in 1-0 friendly win

D.C. United won a friendly 1-0 for the third time in a week, this time beating traditional Salvadoran power Alianza FC. Despite going down a man early in the second half due to a second yellow card for Loudoun United call-up Landry Nanan Houssou, it was another Loudoun player — Massimo Ferrin — who put United on the board with a rocket in the 71st minute.
Durham, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Bulls batter Jumbo Shrimp 8-1

Durham, N.C. — Bulls center fielder Josh Lowe launched two home runs and drove in four runs as part of a three-hit night, while first baseman Dalton Kelly also went deep in Durham’s 6-1 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Kelly crushed...
Chattanooga, TNWDEF

Red Wolves Beat Tormenta 2-1 to Move Into First Place Tie

East Ridge, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Red Wolves got a goal in the 87th minute to beat South Georgia Tormenta 2-1 on Wednesday night at CHI Memorial Stadium. The victory moves Chattanooga into a first place tie in the USL League One standings. Juan Galindrez got the Red Wolves on the...
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

Bassett, Rapids tie Earthquakes 1-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Cole Bassett scored to help the Colorado Rapids tie the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 on Saturday night. The 19-year-old Bassett ripped a left-footer from the top of the area through traffic and into the net to cap the scoring in the 53rd minute. San Jose...
MLSGreenwichTime

Bou, Knighton help Revolution beat Atlanta United 1-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored his seventh goal of the season and the New England Revolution beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Saturday night. New England (8-3-3), the Eastern Conference’s points leader with 27, snapped a three-game winless streak. The Revolution, who had conceded at least two goals in each of their last five games, had their first shutout since May 29, a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati.
MLSRaleigh News & Observer

Toronto FC ties Orlando City 1--1 in return to Canada

Orlando is 6-3-4. CF MONTREAL 5, FC CINCINNATI 4. MONTREAL (AP) — Ahmed Hamdi scored the tying and winning goals in a late three-goal burst and CF Montreal beat FC Cincinnati in its return to Canada. Mason Toye pulled Montreal (6-3-4) within a goal on a penalty kick in the...
MLSdailyjournal.net

Mukhtar has fast hat trick, Nashville beats 10-man Fire 5-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hany Mukhtar scored three goals in an early six-minute span and Nashville beat the 10-man Chicago Fire 5-1 on Saturday night. Mukhtar scored in the 10th, 13th and 16th minutes, the fastest hat trick in MLS history. C.J. Sapong made it 4-0 for Nashville (5-1-7) in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy