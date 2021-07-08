Cancel
Ashland, WI

Three who Died in Ashland House Fire are Identified

wxpr.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe three people who died in a house fire in Ashland have been identified as a mother and her two teenage daughters. Police say 36-year-old Jordan Chowning, 14-year-old Alyssa Chowning and 17-year-old Michelle Hathaway died Monday when fire swept through their home in Ashland. One adult and two other children escaped the fire. Ashland Fire Chief Stuart Matthias says the bodies were found on the second floor of the home. Matthias says investigators are still working to find the cause of the fire.

