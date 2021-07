A fight comes once again in Don’t Breathe 2, the directorial debut of Rodo Sayagues. People keep underestimating Norman, which I imagine is par for the course for blind people. The first outing of the series saw some young ne’er-do-wells think he was an easy burglary target, but this time Norman has a part to play in bringing on the carnage. He’s taken in a young girl, where she came from is unclear from the trailer, but she is the reason a group of men shows up at Norman’s door, and he’s not about to let her go without a fight.