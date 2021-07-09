Cincinnati-Milwaukee Runs

Cancel
Brewers first. Luis Urias walks. Christian Yelich hit by pitch. Luis Urias to second. Willy Adames reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Christian Yelich out at second. Luis Urias to third. Omar Narvaez walks. Willy Adames to second. Avisail Garcia singles to shallow infield. Omar Narvaez to second. Willy Adames to third. Luis Urias scores. Jace Peterson walks. Avisail Garcia to second. Omar Narvaez to third. Willy Adames scores. Keston Hiura grounds out to third base. Jace Peterson out at second.

The purgatory-bound Cincinnati Reds

After a wasted weekend at GABP and a sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cincinnati Reds have backed themselves into the 2021 season’s keep. At 48-45, a trio of games over the .500 mark, it’s easy to look at things through the goggles created by the team’s putrid success rate over the last three decades and consider the current state of affairs a gold mine. I won’t blame you one bit for that, either, especially given the nature of the team’s roster at the moment. Nick Castellanos and his MVP-caliber season make his opt-out at season’s end a likelihood and Joey Votto isn’t getting any younger, after all. If this club could cobble together an above .500 record so far, warts and all, why not root like hell for them to pull off the incredible?
Reds to place Michael Lorenzen on the injured list, Castellanos improving

After the Cincinnati Reds 8-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, manager David Bell noted that reliever Michael Lorenzen would head back to the injured list. He had just returned from a shoulder injury, but he suffered a hamstring strain while scoring a run on a sacrifice fly on Saturday night.
Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
Milwaukee Brewers Named Potential Trade Fit for 1B CJ Cron

At 54-39, the Milwaukee Brewers sit atop the NL Central, holding a five-game lead over the second-place Cincinnati Reds at the moment. Really since mid-May, the Brewers have been one of the hottest teams in baseball, but that doesn’t mean that President of Baseball Operations David Stearns won’t look to upgrade this roster prior to the July 30th trade deadline–as we’ve seen him do on a few occasions already.
Chicago White Sox release veteran outfielder Eaton

When the White Sox brought Adam Eaton back in early December, they were hoping the right fielder would produce like he did in 2019. Helping the Nationals win the World Series two years ago, Eaton hit .279/.365/.428 with 25 doubles, 7 triples, 15 home runs, 49 RBI and 15 stolen bases.
Christian Yelich's 11th-inning double lifts Brewers past Reds

Christian Yelich doubled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and Willy Adames went 3-for-6 as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 7-4, Saturday night. Jandel Gustave (1-0) pitched the final two innings to record his first win for the Brewers, who improved their lead to six...
Reds vs. Brewers prediction: Wade Miley makes Cincinnati the pick

The property next to Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware is for sale. The $2.4 million home has five bedrooms, a Wiffle ball field and a neighbor who will be yelling, “GET OFF MY LAWN!”. Liked what we watched Wednesday when the Reds crowned the Royals. But they will have...
Cubs hitters stymied by starter, outfielder

PHOENIX – Merrill Kelly threw eight solid innings, Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks avoided a three-game sweep with a 6-4 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Kelly (6-7) needed just 75 pitches to navigate the Cubs' lineup through eight innings and threw 59 strikes....
Burnes scheduled to start for Brewers at Reds

Milwaukee Brewers (55-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (48-44, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.26 ERA, .90 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (2-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) LINE: Reds +119, Brewers -136; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
Kolten Wong leading off for Brewers on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Wong will start at second base on Friday and bat first versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Reds. Rowdy Tellez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 11.1 FanDuel points on...
Yelich hits RBI double in 11th, Brewers top Reds, widen lead

CINCINNATI --  Christian Yelich doubled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Saturday night to widen their lead in the NL Central. The Reds loaded the bases in the bottom of the 11th, but with an empty bench, manager...
Giolito tosses 3-hitter as White Sox pound Astros 10-1

CHICAGO (AP) -- Lucas Giolito said he wanted to "come out with a vengeance" in his first start after the All-Star break. The Houston Astros felt the wrath of the Chicago White Sox ace right hander. Giolito pitched a three-hitter, Jose Abreu launched a three-run homer and the White Sox...
Brewers 7, Reds 4 – 11 Innings

CINCINNATI, OH (WHBL) – Six players finished with multiple hits as the Milwaukee Brewers outlasted the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 in a rain-delayed 11 innings on Saturday. Willy Adames once again led the way with three singles, two runs scored, and an RBI in 6 plate appearances. Christian Yelich hit a...
Cincinnati Reds call up relievers R.J. Alaniz and Edgar García

The Cincinnati Reds made six different roster moves today. The first one was one that we knew was coming as of last night – the team officially placed Michael Lorenzen on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain. David Bell said that this would be happening today during his post-game comments yesterday. But the team also called up pitchers R.J. Alaniz and Edgar García to join the bullpen. And they optioned left-handed pitcher Cionel Pérez back to Triple-A Louisville.
Chicago Cubs-Arizona Runs

Diamondbacks fourth. Eduardo Escobar walks. Christian Walker doubles to deep left center field. Eduardo Escobar to third. David Peralta walks. Pavin Smith singles to right field. David Peralta to second. Christian Walker to third. Eduardo Escobar scores. Nick Ahmed pops out to shallow left field to Javier Baez. Daulton Varsho grounds out to shortstop. Pavin Smith out at second.
Houston-Chicago White Sox Runs

White sox second. Yoan Moncada grounds out to shallow infield, Framber Valdez to Yuli Gurriel. Jake Burger walks. Billy Hamilton reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jake Burger out at second. Seby Zavala hit by pitch. Billy Hamilton to second. Danny Mendick singles to shallow left field. Seby Zavala to second. Billy Hamilton scores. Tim Anderson strikes out swinging.
The 10 Nastiest Pitches from Saturday

Every morning, the We Love Baseball crew reviews the Nastiest Pitches from the previous day’s games in glorious high-definition GIFs. We want to bring you the highest caliber of nastiness possible, so if you see a nasty pitch, please tell us about it. You can tweet @PitcherList to let us know and we’ll give you a shout-out here in the article if your tip makes the cut.
Eloy Jimenez could provide big fantasy baseball boost

With the Mid-Summer Classic in the rearview mirror, it is time for fantasy baseball owners to start making that second-half push and assess what it will take to bring home that title. If you aren’t in contention and you play in a keeper league, now is the time to organize...
Tucker Barnhart catching for Reds Sunday

The Cincinnati Reds listed Tucker Barnhart as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Barnhart will bat sixth and take over at home plate from Tyler Stephenson, who will sit today's game out. Barnhart has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 9.2 fantasy...
Reds lose in extra innings after brilliant start from Luis Castillo

W: Gustave (1-0) L: Doolittle (3-1) FanGraphs Win Probability | Statcast | Box Score | Game Thread. The Reds got the scoring started thanks to some shaky defense from the Brewers in the second inning. Kyle Farmer made them pay even more with a 2-out, RBI double with a base open and the pitchers spot up next. Luis Castillo continued his 2021 resurgence. Castillo pitched six shutout innings with 8 strikeouts. Castillo’s now has a 1.76 ERA over his last 9 starts.

