Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, ID

In Boise, Meridian And Nationwide Chick-Fil-A Is Number 1

By Mikey
Posted by 
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are a few restaurants that create havoc anytime they open a new location. The first one that comes to mind is In & Out Burger which we don't have in Idaho. The other which we do have in Idaho is Chick-Fil-A. I remember when the location at the Village In Meridian opened its doors and drive thru. It was nothing short of chaos. The lines went all the way around the mall parking lot and people were waiting for up to 45 minutes just to get a chicken sandwich. I know, I know its not just a chicken sandwich, Its a spicy deluxe sandwich or a grilled chicken sandwich etc. etc.

1035kissfmboise.com

Comments / 0

103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Food & Drinks
City
Meridian, ID
State
Idaho State
Meridian, ID
Lifestyle
Meridian, ID
Restaurants
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Meridian, ID
Food & Drinks
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Restaurants
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Chicken Sandwich#Food Drink#Longhorn Steakhouse#Acsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
KFC
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Hawks Are Attacking Small Dogs and Cats in Boise

A rather funny post went up in a local Facebook group over the weekend and I just had to share it. Yes, you know the reference of "hide your kids, hide your wife"--right?. While this woman woke up afraid because of a strange man was in bed with her--and her brother went viral for warning the community--it's a different type of warning on the streets of Boise.
Nampa, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Nampa Welcomes Snake River Stampede [Photos]

In another sign of the welcomed return to normalcy, Nampa welcomed the Snake River Stampede back to Idaho. The week long event kicks off with the annual Buckaroo Breakfast benefiting the 4H Clubs throughout the Treasure Valley. It's not unusual to see a family of four, five, or more kids...
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Who’s Representing Idaho At The Olympics

Idaho is not the largest state in the union however we are no small potato when it comes to representing the U.S.A. at the Olympics. Over the years Idaho has produced some unforgettable Olympians. Kristin Armstrong is our neighbor but she's definitely in the history books as a three-time Olympic...
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho 6th Highest Jump in Gas Prices

To the surprise of no Idahoan, gas prices in the Gem State took off again last week. If this were a college football poll, it would be good news from the home team. However, having the 6th highest jump in the county is not suitable for anyone who uses gasoline for anything. The higher the cost of gas, the higher the cost of everything from lawn maintenance to consumer goods. Idaho has been a historically high state for gas per gallon, and our Gem State consumers are feeling the familiar pain at the pump.
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Is Flashing Your Lights At Another Car In Idaho Illegal

I'm a car guy and naturally I love driving. A lot of the time I like spirited driving however sometimes that spirited driving is hindered by slow moving vehicles and that can be very frustrating for me. My first reaction when I'm cruising down the road and I come up on a slow moving vehicle is to flash my brights so that they get out of the way.
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Named One Of The Best States To Work From Home

If you're not a fan of out-of-towners making their way into the Treasure Valley, you may not love this new major article showing Idaho as one of the best places to move. There seems to be a trend of people fleeing from big cities and going to smaller, suburban or even rural communities now that working from home has become a bit more normalized. Based on a variety of factors, CNBC shared a list of the top ten best states to move to if you work from home. You guessed it, Idaho cracked the top ten, at number six. Here's why: "Idaho has the nation’s hottest housing market, which can hurt affordability but will help your investment pay off faster. Costs are low and the grid is reliable, but the state’s broadband systems need some attention."
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Take a $300 Signing Bonus at This Boise Airport Job Hire Event

This might be one of the most unique moments when looking for a job. Currently, almost everyone is hiring and that gives you prime choice on what your next opportunity is. This article is for anyone looking for a job, career, or just something temporary to pay the bills. Chances of advanced promotion may not come for a very long time. Here's what happens next week.
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

If You Hate Boise So Much, Then Move: An Open Letter

So, you hate Boise, Idaho. I'm sorry to hear that. Who hurt you?. It's too hot. It's too cold. The people are grumps. The locals aren't nice. You can't figure out what's so special. There aren't enough bars. There's no In-N-Out. Maybe it's time for you to move?. Before I...
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

How Did this New Boise Chicken Wing Restaurant’s Grand Opening Fly Under the Radar?

Boise's not exactly known for being a destination for fantastic chicken wings, so how could a new restaurant that's got the word wings in the title go virtually unnoticed?. If you're someone that just hasn't given up the Uber Eats habit that you developed during the height of the pandemic, you may have recently seen a new restaurant pop up called Cosmic Wings. They don't have an extensive menu, but there are some of the items on the small menu that are instant attention grabbers!
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

How To Make S’mores Without a Campfire During Fire Bans

There are currently 14 large wildfires burning across the state of Idaho. Gov. Brad Little mentioned in a press conference the other day, "the percent of the West that's under extreme drought, extreme dry conditions, is almost unheard." Of course this means there have been fire restrictions put into place....
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Jobs In Boise That Pay More Than A Correctional Officer Position

I read a headline that said " A total of 181 correctional officer positions are currently vacant statewide" According to Idaho Department of Correction human resources manager Mike Evans Idaho's nine prisons are currently just 76% staffed. My first thought was... what a great opportunity for a security guard or an armored car employee to upgrade their job. I then realized that the starting correctional officer pay at Idaho Department of Correction prisons is $16.75. I was shocked! I was even more shocked when I found out that they just got a .25 cent raise which means they were making $16.50 not too long ago. All of a sudden it all made sense, why would someone potentially risk their life for $16.75 an hour when they could make more doing jobs that are by far safer? Check out this list of jobs in Boise that pay more than a correctional officer position.
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

5 Sunscreen Products to Avoid In The Boise 100 Degree Temps

Do not make the same mistake I made this weekend. No I'm not referring to booking a Friday morning flight to Mexico on Thursday night. I'm referring to NOT wearing sunblock once I arrived in Puerto Vallarta and joined all my friends on a boat for 5 hours of extreme sun exposure. Let me be very clear, in this Boise 100 degree weather it is very important we all wear sunblock whenever we're exposed to the sun for any extended amount of time. Here is the exception to the rule, If you have these 5 specific products please discard them immediately...
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Boise And Payette Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions – Don’t Do This

The Treasure Valley skies have been filled with smoke for days now and while a lot of the issue is blamed on the California fires, the reality of it is... the drought along with the triple digit temperatures make things not look good for our local forest. The headlines are already claiming that this could be "Idaho's worst fire season ever". Friday at midnight Boise and Payette will go be under Stage 1 fire restrictions. Taking into consideration that 75% of forest fires are caused by humans I think we should all be aware of what NOT to do. Check out the specifics below compliments of ktvb.
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

It’s Smokey Boise; Where Is It Coming From?

Please allow us to remind you of the obvious-- it is NASTY outside. After literally weeks of intense Treasure Valley heat, which is still ongoing by the way, we're now experiencing a new type of "gross" outside: wildfire smoke. For many, "allergy season" has been intense this year and lasting...
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Beauty: Are We Losing It?

There is something about Summer in Boise that gives you the reason for the long way. I'll catch myself driving through Downtown Boise more on the way home just to feel the vibe. I was circling around Front Street heading towards the Winco when something caught my eye. Boise's beautiful...
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

How to Check TSA Wait Times at the Boise Airport

I'm the type of person guilty of showing up to the gate right when boarding starts. What can I say though, I hate waiting around. I can usually time it pretty good too but honestly it can be hit or miss at the Boise Airport. Sometimes you can get away with arriving 45 minutes before your flight time. Other times you need at least an hour and a half!
HobbiesPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Bank Candy

Normally if you get a phone call from your bank, they want you to sign up for something. But in today’s Phone Tap the bank is calling one guy and accusing him of a heinous crime: stealing free candy. Pac-Man Facts: 40 Easily Digestible Bits of Arcade-Game History. From his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy