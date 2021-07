This week, Conan earned its first major nomination in a decade. His last Emmy nomination in the major variety category was for his first year at TBS. But could Conan topple the dominance of John Oliver's Last Week Tonight and win for his final year in late-night? "Conan O’Brien, who received an incredible outpouring of support for his final show in June, was a regular Emmy nominee between 2003 and 2011," says Peter White. "Late Night with Conan O’Brien was nominated five years on the spin between 2003 and 2007, The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien was nominated in 2010 and TBS’ Conan was nominated in 2011. Being on a slightly under the radar network and a slew of shiny new late-night shows and hosts probably didn’t help in the last ten years but timing was on O’Brien’s side this year as voting coincided with an increased spotlight on Conan."